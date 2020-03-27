Fidelity Bank shuts Abuja office, enforces strict measures as staff tests positive for coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that it had shut down its Federal Secretariat, Abuja Business Office as well as directed all staff, vendors to self-isolate and go for testing in line with measures put in place by health experts on coronavirus following an account of possible exposure of a vendor staff.

Besides, the bank said it had mandated staff or immediate family members who travel out the country to self-isolate for two weeks and obtain medical clearance before returning to work as part of the novel virus preventive and precautionary measures, adding that premiums are placed on health and safety of it workers and that of its customers.

It explained that the stringent measures had become imperative after a staff of the bank who recently returned from holidays in the United Kingdom and had been in self-isolation upon returning in line with the bank’s policy tested positive to the virus, adding that two individuals who had contact with the index case had also been isolated.

The bank, through a statement by its Divisional Head, Brand & Communications, Charles Aigbe, said the index, who is in great shape health-wise had been moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for maximum healthcare and monitoring after the tests came positive.

He noted that the bank had been in constant touch with the staff currently being treated while monitoring the situation closely, saying neccesary precautions had been taken and contact tracing concluded with no customer involved.

“Though the staff has not been at the bank since returning from the UK, he however brought some consignments for two other staff which were delivered to them individually.

“We have self-isolated the 2 individuals and sent them for necessary testing. In addition the office where these 2 individuals work, has been temporarily shut and has been disinfected. Due to the proactive measures taken by the bank, contact tracing within the bank was very swift and conclusive with no customers involved,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Aigbe said apart from several other precautionary measures as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health institutions, the bank has reduced number of staff reporting work daily as sixty-percent of its staff now work remotely from home, and there had been reduction in number of customers allowed into the banking halls to a maximum of five at a time.