Fidelity Bank boss, secretary bag 6weeks jail term for disobedience

A Lagos magistrate court sitting in Ogba has the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, and the bank’s secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, to six weeks imprisonment over contempt.

The court found the commercial bank boss and the secretary disobeying its order which mandated that the bank and others should not allow a suspected debtor, Enabulele Ozaze, to have access to the funds in their custody.

In the ruling delivered on Monday, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi, said that the bank allowed Ozaze access to the money in its custody, an approval that was at variance with the court order.

The ruling came barely two months after the court ordered that the debtor would only be allowed to have access to the funds after it had certified that the N2.8 million had been paid to the owner.

It would be recalled that Ozaze was mandated by the court to refund one Jibrin Ahmed the sum of N2.8 million which was the funds the applicants had earlier paid to Ozaze for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car.

Last month, Ahmed told the court, via an affidavit, that Fidelity Bank had flouted the garnishee order, and proved through evidence presented before the court how Ozaze had been withdrawing from the bank which he had over N3 million.

Three days after the order was served, Ozaze withdrew N725,547.80k from the account. The following day, he transferred another N251,305.90 out of the bank.

On January 17, Obianuju Nwosu, Fidelity Bank’s legal officer, confirmed they received the garnishee order on December 22, 2022, and apologised to the court for the transactions on the account.

On January 18, the court ordered that the managing director and the bank’s secretary to appear before it to explain why they should not be sentenced to prison.

Both were absent on Monday. Owolabi ordered their immediate remand and instructed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to effect their arrest.

