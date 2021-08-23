FG, Yobe earmark N12bn for three livestock centres

The Federal and Yobe Governments have disclosed that the duo have set aside N12 billion for the establishment of three integrated livestock development centres in the three senatorial districts of the state.

As stated, the programme was aimed at increasing value chain in livestock products such as beef, dairy, hides and skin; curb farmers and herders clashes; provide basic infrastructure such as clinics, skill acquisition centers, schools to increase nomadic girl child education, among others.

The Manager, Yobe Pilot Livestock Development Programme, Dr Idrissa Madaki, who announced the development to journalists noted that the move was aimed at improving productivity, food sufficiency and eliminate clashes between farmers and herders.

According to him, while it will also minimise farmer and herder clashes, research has also shown that if a cow is settled in one place, it can give birth to one calf every year as against one calf in about three years.

”Domesticated animals are more healthier than stray animals because they are well fed with nutritious diet,” Madaki said.

The manager said that the state government designated three grazing reserves of Badegana, Gurjaji and Jakusko-Nasaru for the project and that plans have been perfected to ensure the area was accessible.

Madaki said that the centres would have veterinary clinics, administrative blocks, boreholes, milking points, schools, artificial insemination unit, warehouses, fishponds, staff and farmers training sections.

“The centres are not only for the Fulani. Any resident of Yobe can go in and settle with his cattle, sheep and even goats. We are going to provide land and improved seeds to farmers for pasture development.

“With this, we are creating a symbiotic relationship in which a farmer can cultivate pasture and sell to herdsmen,” Madaki said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

