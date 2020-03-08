FG writes SERAP, demands list of ex-governors, ministers receiving life pensions

By News Desk

In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability, the Federal Government has written to Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), demanding that the organization furnish it with list of former governors and ministers that have either received or was still on payroll of states receiving double pay and life pensions.

The government stressed that the full list will assist in ensuring compliance with the judgment delivered by the court earlier.

This letter came barely a year after a Court ordered the Apex government to challenge legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by former governors and ministers from those states.

The government demands was contained letter by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abukabar Malami, with reference number MJ/LIT/ABJ/CMC/661/793.

In a letter dated 24 February 2020 but received on 2 March 2020 by SERAP, Director Civil Litigation and Public Law Department, Anne Akwiwu, signed on behalf of the minister.

Malami said: “Kindly refer to your letter dated 6th December, 2019. I am writing to inform your esteemed organization to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers which are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the Honourable Court. Please, treat with utmost urgency”.

Responding, SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare said: “We welcome your request for the full list of former governors and ministers. Any further delay in the enforcement of the judgment will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary. Nigerians cannot wait for you to take legal action to scrap states’ pension laws and fully recover the public funds collected.”

SERAP also said: “Immediate obedience to the judgment will be a victory for the rule, and provide an impetus for the government’s anti-corruption fight. It will also be a rare piece of good news for the people of Nigeria, as it will send a powerful message to former governors and ministers that have collected and/or collecting double pay that they will be held to account for their actions, and mark the end of this state-level impunity.”