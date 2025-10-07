FG withdraws youth council’s certificate over leadership crisis

To prevent further breakdown of law and order, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has withdrawn the registration certificate earlier issued to the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) over a prolonged leadership crisis affecting the council.

The CAC’s decision was allegedly influenced by the Federal Government after all efforts to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the council proved abortive.

In a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, on Tuesday, the apex government disclosed that the certificate withdrawal came five years after its issuance.

“According to the CAC’s correspondence, this action was taken pursuant to the powers conferred on the Commission under Sections 8(1)(c) and 8(1)(d) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020, following a comprehensive investigation into the affairs of the Council, which has faced a prolonged leadership crisis spanning over eighteen (18) years.”

“Upon a detailed review of the Council’s records and governance practices, the Corporate Affairs Commission found serial violations of both the NYCN Constitution and the provisions of CAMA 2020, particularly Sections 833 and 834. Consequently, the Commission has de-recognized all existing claims to leadership, trusteeship, and management within the organization.

“In line with its statutory powers, the Corporate Affairs Commission has constituted an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee and manage the affairs of the Council for a period of one (1) year, effective October 6, 2025.

The government noted that the ministry, which is the supervisory authority over the Council and is a law-abiding institution, takes due cognizance of the development and acknowledges the legal authority of the Corporate Affairs Commission under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

it urged all stakeholders, youth organizations, and partners of the Council to take due note of this development and to cooperate fully with the Interim Management Committee in the ongoing restructuring process, as the exercise was aimed at restoring unity, legitimacy, and institutional integrity to the NYCN, in line with its founding ideals.