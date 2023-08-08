FG withdraws suit against labour unions for protesting fuel subsidy removal

In a bid to prevent Industrial actions across Nigeria, the Federal Government has withdrawn its contempt suit instituted against workers for protesting over removal of fuel subsidy.

Before the withdrawal, the labour unions had threatened to embark on a total industrial action should the central government refuse to back down on the suit brought before court against the workers.

Realising that the move could further plunge the country’s economy into another crisis, the Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation withdrew the suit and notified the workers on the government decision.

The President, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, disclosed this yesterday on a popular television programme while responding to questions on efforts made by the unions to ensure the Federal Government introduce policies that could cushion fuel subsidy removal effects on their members and other citizens.

Ajaero stated that the National Executive Committee of the NLC had resolved to take further action on the position of the Industrial Court and Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation.

“Then the NEC of the NLC rose up, giving up till 14th of August to withdraw such summons for contempt or face real industrial action,” he said.

“But equally, this afternoon, the Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation sent a letter to us withdrawing that charge.”

It would be recalled that he “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” also titled “Form 48,” was filed before the National Industrial Court in Abuja recently.

The suit accused the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) of resisting an order restricting the unions from embarking on industrial action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

