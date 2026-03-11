FG withdraws Benue college provost, registrar, bursar appointments

The Federal Government has withdrawn the appointments of the Provost, Registrar, and Bursar of the Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State, citing breaches of established regulations.

According to the Ministry of Education, the appointments violated the Conditions of Service for Colleges of Education and the approved procedures for administrative staff. The appointments, made earlier this year by the college’s Governing Council, allegedly ignored prior directives from the ministry.

In a letter dated March 2, 2026, the ministry, through the Director of Colleges of Education, Uchenna Uba, acting on behalf of Minister of Education Tunji Alausa, noted that the council had been instructed to suspend the recruitment and re-advertise the positions. These instructions were reportedly disregarded.

As a result, all appointment letters issued to the affected officers have been revoked with immediate effect.

The ministry has directed the council to re-advertise the Provost position within seven days to prevent an administrative vacuum, as the tenure of the outgoing Provost is set to expire this month. Copies of the new advertisement are to be submitted to the ministry for records.

Reacting to the development, the Centre for Accountability and Public Engagement (CAPE), a civil society organisation, described the appointments as a breach of due process that undermines institutional governance. CAPE called on the ministry to enforce compliance and sanction those responsible.

The Federal Government’s action underscores its commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory procedures in federal tertiary institutions.