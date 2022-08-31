FG will determine lecturers’ strike suspension- UNILAG ASUU chairman

As varsity students await an end to the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by lecturers, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter, Dele Ashiru, has said that the strike would end when the Federal Government was ready to end the war it ignited against the union.

Ashiru said that the lecturers would have returned to class but the central government that ignited and invited its workers to war was yet to leave the battlefield and that the union was only responding to the unacceptable treatment gotten from its employer.

The chairman, who made the allegations on Wednesday while responding to questions on a popular television programme, stressed that the workers were ready to return to work only when the government had decided to meet its demands.

“Government declared war on our union, we are only responding. Six months or seven months down the line, our members are suffering the consequences of a strike caused by the government. If you deploy the weapon of hunger upon people that is a war.

“The government has not demonstrated enough good fate to enable our union to reciprocate and there is also the principle of reciprocity. What we think the government should do is take immediate steps to resolve this crisis and not to set up committees.

Ashiru’s claim came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government invited Vice Chancellors and Pro-Chancellors for a meeting on September 6, 2022, at the National Universities Commission in Abuja over the payment of salaries during the strike that started on February 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the chairman described the planned meeting as the federal government’s diversionary tactics and another jamboree to waste government’s money.

“The Vice Chancellors and Pro-Chancellors are not in dispute with the government. So, whatever that meeting is going to achieve is yet to be seen.

What government ought to concentrate on doing is to negotiate with our union,” Ashiru said.

On claims that the government has met 80 percent ASUU demands, Ashiru said, “Not one item (has been met), even the one that requires no money. For example, we desire that a government White Paper on Visitation Panel be released. Up till now, more than two years, (Minister of Education), Adamu Adamu cannot release White Paper.”

ASUU has been on strike over the poor welfare of its members, non-payment of Earned Allowances, and deployment of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system as against its preferred payment option, the University Transparency, and Accountability Solution.

The chairman maintained that the Federal Government suspended the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) because it is a contravention of the university’s autonomy.

“Nimi Briggs’ Committee recommended an increase in salaries for our members. It is about how the government can fund public universities and also suggested to the government in line with the tripartite agreement that IPPIS be (suspended), because it violates the university autonomy, and then UTAS be deployed,” he said.

