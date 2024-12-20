FG waves 50% discount on road fares ahead yuletide

To ease transport burden on travellers during Christmas and New Year celebration, the Federal Government has approved a 50 percent discount on road fares during the celebration.

To achieve this, the apex government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the road transport union, to comply with its decision to ease Nigerians movement during the Yuletide season.

This came days after the President Bola Tinubu-lef federal government announced free train services for passengers during the festive season, as a measure to create alternative transport systems.

The Minister of Transportation, Sa’id Alkali, who signed the agreement with the transport unions on Friday, said that this was in compliance with the president directive to cushion the subsidy removal effects.

The Permanent Secretary for the ministry, Adeleye Adeoye, represented the Minister in signing the MoU between the Federal government and the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

He also signed the agreement with the Association of Luxurious Bus of Nigeria (ALBON) and God is Good Motors (GIGM) as part of the government’s efforts to offer transportation palliatives from Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos (Oshodi) to other parts of Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary stated that people going for celebrations of Christmas and New Year respectively can now have affordable transportation with the agreement.

