FG warns technical colleges’ principals against unauthorized levies

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, has cautioned principals and administrators of Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs) nationwide against imposing unauthorized levies on parents and guardians of enrolled students.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the government has fully taken over the funding of technical education, and no student in any FTC should be charged tuition or other approved expenses.

Alausa added that a Circulars reinforcing this directive have already been dispatched to all schools to ensure compliance and accountability at all levels of administration.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister explained that government funding covers boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, ID cards, stationery, medicals, utilities, security, extra lessons, insurance, and tuition.

He noted that the move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a driver of skills development and national growth.

The Minister clarified that while the core costs are covered, students are still expected to take responsibility for any additional personal expenses not included in the funding.

He further urged Parents to report any illegal charges directly to the Ministry through designated hotlines and email.

The Ministry warned that any violation of this policy would attract swift sanctions, emphasizing that protecting access to free, skills-based education remains central to Nigeria’s education reform and workforce development goals.