FG warns Chinese road contractors against poor execution, delays

The Federal Government has taken a firm stance on contractor accountability, warning Chinese firms and others that poor execution, delays, or disregard of agreed standards for road construction projects would not be tolerated again.

It stated that the warnings and directives were issued to safeguard public health, ensure quality delivery and sustainability, and protect government investments in the projects.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known in Abuja when he met with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and China Harbour Operation and Maintenance Company (CHOMC), the concessionaires on the Mararraba-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Dual Carriageway.

Umahi said the federal government took the decisive step to address public complaints, among others, noting that several concerns relating to CHEC and CHOMC’s projects were reviewed.

“The ministry received a formal petition over the ongoing Makurdi-9th Nile-Enugu road project, where excessive dust from construction activities has continued to pose environmental and health risks to residents on the corridor.

“The permanent secretary has been directed to issue a letter to the contractor, mandating immediate dust-control measures, including soil stabilisation techniques, to be implemented,” Umahi said.

He warned that failure to resolve the issue within seven days would result in the suspension of the project.

On the dualisation of the Mararraba-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road, the minister stated that although the project was started by the previous government, the present one completed some sections and tolled them.

The minister said that it was, however, observed that portions of the road earlier completed by the past administration were already falling.

Consequently, he reiterated his previous directive that the first five kilometres of the project should be milled, re-asphalted with concrete, and properly remarked. He said the contractor had been given seven days to commence the work.

He further directed that other identified failed sections along the dual carriageway be properly rehabilitated through milling and overlay.

The minister also instructed that all road furnishings be reinstated after the maintenance works.

He emphasised the need for improved highway safety management, directing the contractor to strengthen corridor monitoring and ensure the prompt removal of stationary vehicles to prevent obstruction and accidents.

Whilst expressing deep concern over the slow pace of work on the 7th Axial Road project in Lagos, he noted that site mobilisation remained insufficient despite repeated engagements with the contractor at the site and in Abuja.

He noted that substantial mobilisation funds had already been paid to CHEC, yet key machinery had not been deployed, with minimal site clearance being carried out.

The minister warned that if full mobilisation was not achieved within the agreed timeframe, the ministry would recover the funds and take firm contractual action.

Umahi explained that the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Tinubu would no longer tolerate poor execution, delays, or disregard for agreed standards.

He said that warning letters, withholding of certificates, and broader contractual consequences would be applied, where necessary.

The minister recalled that the present government inherited 2,064 ongoing projects valued at more than ₦13 trillion as of May 29, 2023, excluding those on the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

He said that, despite funding constraints, road construction and rehabilitation were progressing nationwide.

Umahi expressed confidence that sustained tempo over the next five years would significantly transform Nigeria’s infrastructure.

He therefore urged Nigerians to massively vote for Mr Tinubu in 2027 to continue enhancing infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth and much more.

Responding on behalf of the management of the two companies, the acting executive director of operations at CHOMC, Stephen Lee, pledged adequate mobilisation and full commencement of work on the 7th Axial.

Lee also promised that industry-standard anti-dust measures would be taken on all construction sites and in the rehabilitation of the failed sections of the Mararraba-Lafia road.