FG, US begin discussion on Abba Kyari’s extradition

The Federal Government and United States authorities have commenced discussion on the possible extradition of a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, over his alleged connection to the $1 million Qatari school projects fraud perpetrated by online celebrity, Ramon Abbass popularly called Hushpuppi, who could be sentenced next July.

Both governments have started exchanging correspondence on the investigations conducted to ascertain the relationship that existed between Hushpuppi and the suspended officer who was the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response (IRT) Team immediate boss.

The ongoing discussion between both governments was disclosed on Monday by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

READ ALSO:

Malami, who stated this during an interview on a popular television talk show on Monday, hinted that there were reasonable grounds to have suspected the police officer’s involvement particularly having links with Hushpuppi and others identified as perpetrators of the crime.

During the programme monitored by The Guild, the Attorney-General admitted that the Nigeria Police Force had probed Kyari and transmitted its findings to him for legal implications since it involved not only the Nigerian government.

He noted that the apex government had been cooperating with the US government to ensure that a fair judgement was served on the case.

The minister added that, with the investigations made, there were possibilities that the US government could present such a request before the government for consideration.

Malami said, “It is an issue that has international and national dimensions. Actions have been taken, it is a work in process locally and internationally and we are doing whatever it takes to ensure justice is done within the context of the law regardless of the personalities that are involved.

“When criminality is involved, Nigeria and US naturally work together when there are elements of the offences that have taken place in the diverse jurisdictions. So, Nigeria is doing the needful by way of supporting what America is doing for the purpose of ensuring that the cases are tried accordingly within the context of the American context of it. And then, eventually, if there is a need for local prosecution, nothing stops it.

“There are a lot of issues that are ongoing inclusive of the possibility of consideration for extradition. That is where the collaboration element of it comes into play.

“As far as I am concerned, the parties are discussing, the parties are collaborating, there are exchanges of correspondence from the perspective of investigation, from the perspective of extradition, and associated things.

“Reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established and that will eventually translate to the possibility of prosecution and conviction if indeed one is adjudged guilty by the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

