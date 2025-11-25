FG unveils online classes for secondary school students

The Federal Ministry of Education has rolled out “Inspire Live(s),” a nationwide online learning platform delivering free, interactive lessons to every Nigerian child from Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) to Senior Secondary School (SSS 3).

The initiative, officially called the Inspire Live(s) Online Real-Time Classes, aims to expand access to quality education for schoolchildren across Nigeria.

The ministry in a statement issued on Tuesday, described the programme as groundbreaking, designed to provide equitable learning opportunities in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa confirmed that the rollout is underway and noted that the programme will eventually cover all classes from Primary 1 to Senior Secondary 3.

Currently live for secondary schools, Inspire Live(s) streams daily classes from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, using Cisco Webex. Lessons are delivered by certified master teachers, covering subjects specific to each class.

For Junior Secondary School learners, subjects include Basic Science, Mathematics, English Language, ICT, Agricultural Science, Basic Technology, Civic Education, French, Physical Education, Religious Studies, History, and Business Studies.

For Senior Secondary School learners, subjects include Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Geography, Agricultural Science, Technical Drawing/Catering Craft, Civic Education, and Automobile Mechanics.

To ensure nationwide participation, the ministry has directed state Commissioners for Education to nominate a State Focal Officer to coordinate Inspire Live(s) activities, circulate programme details to all public and private school principals, and ensure designated schools are equipped with basic ICT facilities and internet connectivity to support seamless delivery.

Registration is to be conducted by school principals via Inspire support channels, and the programme is open to all public and private schools in Nigeria.