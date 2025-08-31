FG unveils new curriculum for primary, secondary schools

As part of the efforts to boost the standard of education across Nigeria, the Federal Government has unveiled a review of educational curriculum for basic, senior secondary, and technical schools in the country.

It noted that the ministry reviewed the curricula in collaboration with stakeholders, including the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), among other departments within the ministry.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, who revealed this on behalf of the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, stressed that the new learning structure would aid students’ ability to assimilate better.

Ahmad, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the ministry’s press and public relations officer, Boriowo Folasade, argued that this curriculum review is targeted towards improving educational content to allow for deeper learning among students.

According to the minister, At the primary school level, pupils in Primary 1-3 can offer a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 10 subjects, while those in Primary 4-6 can offer 10 to 12 subjects. For Junior Secondary School, students can offer 12 to 14 subjects. At the Senior Secondary level, the range is 8 to 9 subjects, while technical schools can offer 9 to 11 subjects.

Ahmad emphasised that the revised curricula will reduce content overload and create more learning time for students.

She noted that this step reflects the government’s commitment to delivering quality education that is relevant, practical, and responsive to the needs of learners in today’s rapidly changing world.