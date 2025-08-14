FG unveils N10m interest-free loan for tertiary institutions staff

The Federal Government has rolled out a new financial support programme that will grant academic and non-academic staff in Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education access to interest-free loans of up to ₦10 million.

Known as the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), the scheme offers beneficiaries a one-year grace period before repayment begins, followed by a flexible five-year repayment plan.

The initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader education sector reforms under the National Education Sector Renewal Implementation (NESRI) framework, which focuses on both infrastructure and human capital development.

Through this initiative, the government aims to enhance staff welfare, promote professional growth, and improve overall financial stability within the education sector.

The programme was officially launched on Thursday, with the application portal now live at tissf.education.gov.ng.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, described the programme as a “timely relief” for those driving Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“This is a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to education. Just like the student-focused NELFUND, which has already delivered impressive results, TISSF will directly impact the people who keep our institutions running,” Alausa said.

The minister added that funds from the loan can be used to meet a variety of needs, including housing, transportation, medical expenses, family support, small-scale agribusiness, and academic advancement.

Alausa also assured the public that strict monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to ensure accountability and transparency in the disbursement and management of the loans.

“This is Renewed Hope in action. We are not only investing in buildings and facilities but in the people who make our institutions thrive,” he added.