FG unveils income tax computation model ahead 2026 reform

The Federal Government has launched a new income tax computation model to guide Nigerians ahead of the 2026 tax reform rollout.

The initiative aims to create a more equitable tax structure that eases the burden on low-income earners while promoting transparency and compliance across the board.

A key feature of the reform is the introduction of a Personal Income Tax Calculator, which allows individuals to compare their current tax obligations with estimates under the new regime.

Announcing the reform, President Bola Tinubu yesterday, emphasized his administration’s commitment to fairness and economic inclusion.

With the new tax laws set to take effect from January 2026, Tinubu said the reforms aim to lift the burden on low-income earners while ensuring progressivity and simplifying compliance.

According to the president, “A fair tax system must never punish poverty or weigh down the most vulnerable. With the new tax laws I recently signed, taking effect from January 2026, we have lifted this burden and created a path of equity, fairness, and true redistribution in our economy.

“A Personal Income Tax Calculator has been developed. It allows you to check your estimated tax under the new laws against what you currently pay. It shows clearly how these reforms protect low-income earners, ensures progressivity, and simplifies compliance in order to deliver a transparent system that works for all.

“Try the Personal Income Tax calculator at https://fiscalreforms.ng/index.php/pit-calculator. Together, we are renewing hope in the Nigeria of our dreams. Take a bet on our country. Bet on Nigeria to work for you, your family, and your community,” he concluded.