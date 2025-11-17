FG, UAE partner on equipping Nigerian youths digital skills

The Federal Government has partnered with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expand access to digital education and practical skills development, aiming to equip millions of Nigerian youths with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy.

The collaboration leverages the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) platform and the UAE Digital School under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, reflecting a commitment to strengthening youth capacity for technology-driven opportunities.

The agreement, which follows earlier engagements in July 2025 with UAE government officials and development partners, was formally signed in Dubai, with the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and Waleed Al Ali, head of the UAE Digital School, putting pen to paper.

Speaking after the signing, Olawande described the partnership as “a promise to equip Nigerian youths with the skills, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive in a fast-changing digital world.” He added that the agreement is a symbol of shared responsibility and progress between the two nations.

He also acknowledged the contribution of the technical partner, Sapphital Limited, in implementing NiYA and related digital empowerment projects.

“What we celebrate today goes beyond Nigeria. It stands as a symbol of shared responsibility, shared progress, and shared hope for the youths of both nations,” Olawande said, expressing gratitude to the UAE government and people for their support in advancing global development.

The partnership between the two nations is expected to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, empowering young people for the future of work and enhancing their capacity to participate effectively in the global digital economy.

The initiative will give Nigerian youths access to the UAE Digital School’s infrastructure, resources, and expertise, strengthening digital inclusion and practical skill acquisition nationwide.