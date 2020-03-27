FG turns stadia, NYSC camps to isolation centres over coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

With increase in recorded cases of coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has announced that it has concluded plans to convert some stadium and National Youths Service Corps orientation camps nationwide to isolation centres in help contain and treat patients of the global pandemic in the country.

It explained rising numbers in spread of the virus along with a mortality rate recorded in the country necessitated the new development, adding that adequate measures must be put in place to mitigate possible explosion of the cases in Nigeria, which brought about the conversion of the national edifice to isolation centres.

The Minister of Youths and Sport, Sunday Dare, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved four stadia which include that of Surulere in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna , noting that the apex government would work with relevant stakeholders to fight the pestilence.

The Minister in a tweet on his twitter handle on Friday, also urged the youths to rise to the occasion in augmenting the government efforts by taking advantage of social media and other available channels in disseminating accurate information to combat the spread of fake news designed to create fear in the mind of Nigerians.

He wrote, “Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is ready to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna for use as isolation camps to erect tents. We will be touching base with relevant governments and institutions in this regard. We are in this together.

“We are in this together. And together we shall overcome. I call on the Youth of Nigeria to be at the vanguard of dissemination of timely and accurate information via social media to Nigerians in their communities. We must ratchet up the awareness campaign for our people.”