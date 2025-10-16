FG, Tunisia partner on boosting revenue generation

The Tunisian ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen Antit, has pledged his country’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Nigeria to boost trade and enhance revenue generation.

He said Tunisia was ready to partner with the Nigerian government across key sectors such as agriculture, banking and finance, mining, oil and gas, aviation, and security to advance mutual prosperity.

Antit made the commitment during the Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association All Markets Conference 2025, held in Lagos on Wednesday, with the theme “Empowering Trade Unions for Revenue Generation and Modernisation”.

Antit said, “Tunisia will be eager to open discussions to collaborate in these areas.

“I reiterate Tunisia’s commitment to deepening ties with Nigeria and with the Ndigboamaka organisation through trade, culture, education, and people-to-people connections.”

He praised the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and rich cultural heritage, noting that the Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association represents over 50 major markets and embodies the dynamism of Nigerian commerce.

Antit commended the association for empowering traders and driving business growth, adding that collaboration with Tunisia would create opportunities for capacity building and trade diversification.

The envoy also expressed interest in expanding investment partnerships in manufacturing, energy, medical services, and tourism, stating that Tunisia ranked among the world’s top 20 tourism destinations ahead of Morocco and Egypt, and just behind Spain and Greece.

In his remarks, the president of Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, Chinedu Ukatu, said the conference symbolised the collective strength and resilience of traders across Nigeria.

Ukatu acknowledged the rapid changes in the global economy and emphasised the need for modernisation and digital transformation to promote ease of doing business.

He urged members of the association to remain united and determined in pursuing their goals, adding that solidarity among traders was key to sustaining growth and protecting their collective interests.

Ukatu further called on the government to engage traders in policy formulation to create a more conducive business environment and ensure equitable distribution of economic benefits.

Also speaking, the former deputy governor of Anambra State and secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emeka Sibeudu, urged the association to work toward making South-East markets more competitive to enhance Nigeria’s overall economic growth.

Sibeudu commended Lagos-based traders and exporters for their significant contributions to both Lagos State’s economy and Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He encouraged them to extend their investments to the South-East to promote inclusive development.

The deputy president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okey Nwadinobi, also commended the Ndigboamaka association for uniting traders under one platform.

He advised members to be law-abiding and to respect community norms to avoid conflict and property damage.

The Chief executive officer of Chisco Group, Chidi Anyaegbu, called on the government to view traders as partners in national development, describing them as the real drivers of the Nigerian economy.

Anyaegbu urged the government to adopt dialogue in addressing issues affecting traders instead of enforcing punitive taxation policies.

He also advised traders to cooperate with government initiatives aimed at national progress.

He commended the association for recognising his contributions to commerce, saying the honour would inspire him to continue supporting trade growth and compliance with lawful business practices.