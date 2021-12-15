FG to upgrade Yobe electricity substation for better supply

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to upgrade the Yobe Power Transmission Substation and expand its capacity to make electricity supply more readily available in the state.

The apex body stated that at the end of the project which would begin soon, all other places in the area would have improved power supply.

Disclosing this plan while on an inspection visit to the Yobe power transmission substation on Wednesday in Damaturu, the State capital, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, commended the security agents for their tireless effort to secure the facility.

Aliyu, who was said to have been represented by Sule Abdulazeez, the MD/CEO Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), stressed that with the recent demand for electricity in the area, it showed that the station does not have the capacity to supply power to Maiduguri, Borno state.

“So, the management has awarded contracts to put in place another 150 Million Volt-Amps (MVA) and 2/60 MVA in this station which will increase the capacity of the station.” he said.

He further enjoined the communities around the facility to take ownership and report any suspicious movement around the facility.

As learnt, President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have commissioned the 330/132/33KV transmission substation in Feb. 2019 in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

