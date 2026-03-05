FG to track down foreigners overstaying visa

The Federal Government has announced plans to track foreign nationals who overstay their visas, following the deployment of new monitoring systems by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed that authorities can now access and analyse immigration records covering the last 10 years, enabling officials to identify individuals who have violated the conditions of their stay in Nigeria.

According to him, the new capability followed the establishment of an Integrated Operations Centre and a Network Operations Centre by the Immigration Service, which he described as key to improving border monitoring and enforcing immigration regulations.

Tunji-Ojo spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the 2026 Sectoral Performance Review Retreat of the Federal Ministry of Interior, where he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening border security and ensuring compliance with immigration rules.

“In NIS, we have made significant progress. As of today, we have established both the Integrated Operations Centre and the Network Operations Centre, which did not exist before. With these systems, we can now access records of everyone who has entered Nigeria over the past 10 years — where they came from and the details of their entry. This means we can identify those who have overstayed their visas, and we will take appropriate action,” he said.

He noted that the move was necessary to protect Nigeria’s borders, adding that many countries take similar steps to deal with irregular migrants.

The minister also called for reforms across agencies under the ministry, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, stressing that protection services must be delivered transparently and without corruption.

“NSCDC must provide protection in an organised and corruption-free manner, where the son of a nobody will have the same opportunity as the son of anybody in government,” he said.

On correctional services, Tunji-Ojo argued that repeated incarceration reflects weaknesses in the rehabilitation system, stressing that correctional facilities must focus on reforming inmates.

“Anyone who goes into the correctional system must be reformed and transformed,” he said, adding that the goal is to drastically reduce repeat offences.

Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani also emphasised the importance of accountability in public service, describing it as “devotion, promises, performance and impact.”

She noted that agencies under the ministry carry responsibilities that directly affect citizens’ daily lives, making efficiency, transparency and openness essential in their operations.