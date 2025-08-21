FG to stop student upkeep loan payment during holidays

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced plans to discontinue the disbursement of upkeep loans, stating that the scheme is now strictly tied to the academic calendar of each institution.

NELFUND also directed that applicants must apply for loans at the start of each academic session to qualify for both tuition and upkeep support.

The policy, according to the commission, is aimed at aligning disbursements with institutional calendars and ensuring funds are used strictly to support academic activities.

This development was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Strategic Communications at NELFUD, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi on Thursday.

As part of the new guidelines, the loan portal is being upgraded to reflect only upkeep loans tied to the relevant session.

Institutions have been advised to upload their academic calendars promptly to guarantee students receive full benefits.

While NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and efficient loan support, the decision has sparked discontent among students.

Many lamented that they last received upkeep allowances in June, leaving them financially stranded.

Some undergraduates said the disruption had affected their academic routines, with calls for clearer communication and structured timelines to guide beneficiaries.