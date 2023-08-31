FG to shutdown Lagos Airport indefinitely Oct 1

The Federal Government has concluded plans to shutdown the Murtala Mohammed International Airport old terminal from October 1, 2023, indefinitely, to allow completion of repair works on the facility.

To prevent business loss, the apex government directed all international airlines operating from the Airport in Lagos to move from the old international terminal building to the new terminal building.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Thursday during a tour of aviation facilities at the Lagos airport.

Keyamo, during the inspection of the airport, also promised strict reforms in the aviation sector, to achieve its potential globally.

According to him, all arrangements under his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, including the planned Nigeria Air, have been put on hold, to enable proper audit of contracts.

While inspecting the airport perimeter fence, Keyamo stressed that his focus is to ensure adequate safety in the aviation sector especially public facilities.

In June, veteran aviator, Girma Wake, resigned as Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines amidst controversy surrounding the establishment of Nigeria’s national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Earlier, the Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Capt Dapo Olumide, said the aircraft used to unveil the country’s national career was a legitimate chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines, adding that the aircraft was returned to Ethiopian Airlines after the unveiling on the last day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in May.

Nigeria’s Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Aviation had both labelled the launch of the Nigeria Air as a fraud.

