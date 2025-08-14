FG to setup special team against building collapse

The Federal Government is set to establish a national committee to tackle building collapses, aiming to strengthen regulations, enforce safety standards, and enhance oversight in construction projects across the country.

The move aims to empower the committee to lead a comprehensive review, update, and implementation of the National Building Code, ensuring uniform safety and construction standards are enforced across all states in the federation.

The initiative also seeks to create a safer urban environment, safeguard investments, and ensure the country’s rapid growth never compromises the safety and well-being of its residents.

Speaking at the event themed “National Building Safety and Structural Integrity Initiative” on Wednesday by the Honorable Minister for Housing and Urban Development, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Shuaib Belgore at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

He explained that the establishment of the committee is a critical step toward addressing recurring cases of building collapse and structural failures across the country.

By harmonizing construction regulations under a single national framework, Belgore emphasized that the initiative aims to eliminate inconsistencies in state-level enforcement and promote strict adherence to safety requirements from the design stage to post-construction maintenance.

He added that the committee will also work closely with professional bodies, regulatory agencies, and state governments to develop clear inspection protocols, enhance accountability among builders, and integrate modern technologies for monitoring and compliance.

According to him, this collaborative approach will not only improve the quality and safety of buildings but also restore public confidence in the construction sector.

“Recognizing the need for a unified and possible regulatory framework, the inauguration of the National Building Code Advisory Committee is underway, scheduled to hold this month of August”

“This committee will drive the review, updating and implementation of the National Building Code across all states”

“I’m pleased to inform you that invitations to Lagos State for its nominee, as well as other states, have been prepared in my office to ensure broad and inclusive representation in this vital national effort,” Belgore asserted.

Speaking on the initiative, he asserted that “We must build for life, not for collapse.”

He emphasized that achieving this goal requires professionals in the construction industry to uphold the highest ethical standards, while regulators must enforce the law without compromise.

He stressed that governments at all levels must invest in strengthening monitoring systems and enhancing compliance capacity to ensure safety is never compromised.

According to him, citizens also have a critical role to play by remaining vigilant and informed about the safety of their buildings, demanding accountability where necessary.

He mentioned that safety in the built environment is non-negotiable, as it directly impacts the preservation of lives, property, and public trust in the nation’s infrastructure.

“It is a moral, economic, and legal obligation. I wish to reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to work with labour states and other states, professional associations, academic institutions, and development partners to make Nigeria’s buildings safer, stronger, and more sustainable”

“Let this workshop be a turning point to where we move our reactive responses to proactive prevention, from fragmented enforcement to coordinated national action, and from a history of tragedies to a future of safety, resilience, and pride in our built environment,” Belgore said.

Earlier at the event, the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration is committed to a comprehensive review and strict enforcement of building codes across the state.

He noted plans to strengthen the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Development Laws, ensuring they meet modern safety and regulatory demands.

The governor added that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) will be further empowered to intensify monitoring and enforcement, advance structural integrity assessments, enforce compulsory building insurance, and mandate safety policies for all public and high-rise buildings.

“We want to review and enforcement of building codes”

“We want to strengthen the Lagos state urban and regional planning development laws and we want to also empower Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to conduct monitoring and enforcement, advanced structural integrity, compulsory building insurance, mandating policies for public buildings and high-rise buildings,” Sanwo-Olu said.