FG to sanction VDM, Mr. Jollof for fighting inside plane

The Federal Government has condemned the altercation between social media rights activist, Martins Otse, popularly know as VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Freedom Atsepoyi, also know as Mr. Jollof, aboard a commercial flight, warning that both men will face sanctions for engaging in unruly behaviour that endangered passengers and crew.

The warning was issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, after a viral video showed the pair involved in a heated confrontation mid-flight.

Achimugu, in a statement posted on Monday via his official account on X, said the NCAA maintains zero tolerance for disruptive conduct on aircraft and has already initiated steps to investigate the incident.

He explained that the airline operating the flight is expected to submit a formal incident report to the NCAA, after which the case will be forwarded to the legal department for action.

The director added that he had contacted airline personnel for preliminary details and would release a comprehensive update once full information is available.

Achimugu described the conduct of both men as reckless and disappointing, especially because they are known for advising their followers against unruly behaviour.

He questioned why the pilot did not deplane the men before departure, noting that if the aircraft proceeded with them onboard after the fracas, “there will be consequences.”

He stressed that the actions of the two influencers posed a threat not only to fellow passengers but also to the safety of the aircraft itself, reiterating that the NCAA has invested heavily in public education on the dangers of disorderly conduct in the air.

Achimugu assured the public that the matter would be handled with full transparency and accordance with aviation regulations, with further updates to be provided as more details emerge.