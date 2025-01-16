FG to revolutionize ICT sector, others through technical education commission

FG to establish technical education commission.

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to establish a national commission for technical education, as part of its agenda to revolutionize tertiary education in the country.

It stated that the initiative is designed to strengthening technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to align with the country’s industrialization and sustainable development goals.

Speaking during a strategic meeting in Abuja with Provosts of Federal Colleges of Education, Rectors of Federal Polytechnics, and other stakeholders, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa emphasized the government’s commitment to improving technical education to meet workforce demands.

“TVET revitalization is a cornerstone of our six-point agenda. The proposed National Commission for Technical Education will play a critical role in coordinating efforts to enhance technical training in high-demand sectors such as ICT, carpentry, and advanced manufacturing. This initiative is essential for preparing our students to thrive in a modern economy.”Dr. Alausa stated.

The Minister explained that the government plans to adopt the Pareto Rule in technical education, dedicating 80% of training to practical skills. He added that partnerships with organizations like the Bank of Industry (BOI) and NELFUND would ensure students have access to funding, internships, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

In a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Alausa also highlighted the importance of integrating food security into vocational training. “Institutions must prioritize sustainable practices, modern agritech, and agribusiness education to enhance food security and drive economic growth,” he said.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, described the initiative as a bold move to improve education governance and policy development. “This meeting has provided a critical platform for collaboration and innovative problem-solving. We urge all stakeholders to work together and contribute actionable solutions to elevate Nigeria’s education sector,” she noted.

Stakeholders at the meeting welcomed the proposal. Professor Farouk Rashid Haruna, Chairman of the Committee of Provosts, commended the Federal Government’s vision while highlighting persistent challenges such as inadequate funding and poorly equipped laboratories.

He called for equitable resource allocation and take-off grants for new institutions to address these issues.