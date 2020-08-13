FG to resume digital switchover rollout

As part of measures to revolutionize the broadcast industry in meeting with the 21st century acceptable standards, the Federal Government had disclosed that plans are being concluded to resume the rollout of Digital Switch Over (DSO) for the broadcast industry, a development it said which would create jobs and take millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

It explained that the need to reposition the creative industry and augment President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s diversification drive necessitated the plans to resume the rollout.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, expressed optimism that the resumption of the rollout would create employment opportunities and reduce the unemployment statistic in the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister revealed that the DSO, a transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting, is critical to the efforts of the government at repositioning the creative industry and make it the alternative to oil.

Mohammed maintained that the apex government would have resumed the rollout of DSO since it was stalled in 2018 but funding constraints necessitated the rollout halt.

“The DSO is key to us because it is capable of providing between one to two million jobs in the next couple of years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari equally appreciates the fact that it is the DSO that can help to take out 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

“We are very optimistic that the rollout will resume very soon. We have rejigged the DSO campaign and we are going back to the Federal Executive Council in the next couple of weeks to ask for certain impetus that will enable us to roll out more and this is largely about resources,” he said.

It would be recalled that the rollout of DSO commenced in Jos, Plateau in April 2016 and moved to Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu and lastly in Osogbo in February 2018.