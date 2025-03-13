FG to regulate chartered flights operations amid security concerns

Amid growing concerns over safety in the nation’s airspace, the Federal Government has concluded plans to regulate chartered flight operations, aiming to prevent illegal activities across airports in Nigeria.

According to the Government, this act will enhance air travel, strengthen the aviation space and curb unlawful practices by private jet owners across the country.

The minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, made this statement on Thursday, during the 2025 Ministerial press briefing in Abuja.

Keyamo noted that private airlines often operate unchecked, disregarding regulations and resulting in significant revenue losses for the government.

“80% of all the aircraft brought into the country (private jet) obtained the Permit for non-commercial flight (PNCF) for business which the federal government are losing revenue,” he lamented.

The minister stated that he had set up a seven-member task force, led by the CEO of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, who recommended shutting down the private charter terminal, known as Delivered at Terminal (DAT), to enhance security.

“With the issue of recommendation of DAT, we may not go that far but measures would be ruled out to curb illegal chartered of private jet and the activity they engage in,” he said.