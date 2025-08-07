FG to prosecute KWAM1 after 6months flight ban

The last may not have been heard on the faceoff between Fuji musician, Wasiu Marshal, popularly called KWAM1 and staff of the a private airline operator, Valuejet even after both parties have been penalised as stipulated under the law following the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, requesting a thorough investigation into the incident.

NCAA said that a comprehensive criminal investigation be initiated and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

Aside from that, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has directed the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), to institute a No-Fly List for the artiste pending the outcome of official investigations.

Najomo was said to have issued the directives in line with global aviation standards that prioritize the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations.

This directives was made after the NCAA placed a six months flight ban on KWAM1 and revoked the captain’s license before beginning investigations.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, who disclosed this through a statement released and made available to newsmen on Thursday, stressed that the petition is before the IGP and AGF.

According to him, while full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasized the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

