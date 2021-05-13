FG to prosecute 400 Boko Haram financiers

The Federal Government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to prosecute no fewer than 400 persons said to have been financing activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups across the country such that had led to worsening insecurity.

Aside from the planned prosecution, the apex government noted that plans have also been concluded to adopt new strategies in countering the twin challenges of insurgency and insecurity in the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Fitr, assured that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed to ending insecurity in the country.

According to him, the government through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.

The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.

“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-fitr to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

“The Minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, read.

