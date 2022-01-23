FG partners civil engineer on infrastructural development

The Federal Government of Nigeria would be partnering with Nigerian civil engineers on rapid infrastructural development of the country.

The apex government stated that if the country must make progress, the partnership between the government and engineers would improve infrastructures and enhance it for better development.

Disclosing the plans Yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari, said the present administration has made significant progress in the infrastructural development of the country, adding that it would improve better with their partnership.

The president, who was represented by the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, during the investiture ceremony of the 33rd national president and chairman-in-council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, in Abuja, noted that his administration has particularly improved the railway transportation linking various parts of the country.

“If we must make progress as a nation, the government and Nigerian engineers must partner for the rapid infrastructural development of the country. We have made significant progress in railway transportation to link various parts of our federation,” he said.

On his part, Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who was the special guest of honour at the event, charged Nigerian engineers on renewable energy and review of Nigeria’s engineering curriculum.

Jonathan stated that they diligently apply themselves to developing alternative and renewable energy sources, they will become a force to be reckoned with in this regard, considering that Nigeria has abundant all-year-round sunshine, several kilometres of ocean coastline and different bodies of water with significant waves, currents and wind.

He further enjoined the NSE to consider the teaching of engineering in schools to ensure that its curriculum is constantly retooled in tune with the changing needs of modern society

“Our nation is at a crossroads; a point of decision requiring urgent action in the areas of technological advancement, industrial revolution and national rebirth. I believe that our engineers hold the key to our economic and technological advancement, be it in the prevailing information technology and knowledge industry or in the conventional brick and mortar infrastructural development. Therefore, our engineers should take the lead in the push for sustainable growth in the nation’s development impetus.” he said.

Meanwhile, Gidari-Wudil, assured that he would ensure the continued future growth of the Society, sustain all existing relationships with international engineering organisations, as well as pursue all mutually beneficial aspects to the NSE, while exploring other new partnerships.

However, he urged for the support of the federal government and all Nigerian engineers as well as their foreign counterparts, to ensure Nigeria’s candidate emerged as the president of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) in an election due in March.

“Our unflinching and dedicated support for his election will make him the first black African to become the President of the WFEO,” he said.



