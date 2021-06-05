FG to go after Nigerians violating Twitter operation suspension

Following the ban on American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, the Federation Government has ordered an immediate prosecution of Nigerians accessing the platform through Virtual Private Network (VPN) and other unauthorized methods.

It said that anyone using the platform within the country after placing an indefinite ban on its operations further indicated a total disregard of Nigeria’s constitution.

Announcing the government directives on Saturday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) to commence the process immediately.

Malami, who announced the directives through a statement released by the Ministry spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, directed DPPF to swing into immediate action and commence prosecution of the violators of the ban.

The statement reads: “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has directed for the immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of opetations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC), and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay”, it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

