The Federal Government has indicated plans to exempt civil servants and other minimum wage earners from paying taxes, as part of measures to ease their financial burden amid hike in the cost of living.
For non-minimum wage earners across the country, the apex government disclosed that there were no plans to increase personal income tax rates, saying this is to ensure that all Nigerians live comfortably during current global economic challenges.
FG may exempt civil servants, others from paying taxes
