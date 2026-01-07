FG to establish fire stations across tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish functional fire stations across public tertiary institutions in Nigeria to strengthen fire prevention, emergency response, and the protection of lives and national assets within the education sector.

The initiative will be implemented through strategic engagement between the Federal Fire Service and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, and is expected to cover universities, polytechnics and colleges of education nationwide as part of broader reforms in the fire service.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, during the decoration ceremony of newly promoted senior officers of the Federal Fire Service at the headquarters of the Federal Fire Service in Abuja by the Controller General, Samuel Adeyemi.

“Through strategic engagement with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, plans are underway to establish functional fire stations within public tertiary institutions across Nigeria, safeguarding lives and national investments in education,” Adeyemi said.

He explained that the project aligns with reforms aimed at repositioning the Federal Fire Service for efficiency, sustained operational readiness and effective public safety delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, noting that prevention remains central to the Service’s mandate.

Adeyemi also said the promotion of 2,620 officers reflected merit and professionalism following a rigorous process conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, urging the newly promoted officers to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility.

The move is expected to address long-standing gaps in emergency response on campuses, many of which currently rely on external responders, and will help enhance safety within learning environments while protecting public investments in education.