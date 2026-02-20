FG to establish armed forces medical college

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish the Armed Forces College of Medicine and Health Sciences (AFCOM&HS) as part of efforts to strengthen military healthcare services and expand the country’s medical training capacity.

The initiative was discussed at a high-level meeting led by the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, and key defence officials, including the Minister of Defence.

The proposed college, to be established within the framework of the Nigerian Defence Academy, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and supports the ongoing expansion of medical education in Nigeria.

The institution is expected to address the country’s shortage of medical personnel by training combat casualty specialists, trauma experts, emergency response medics, and other allied health professionals for the Armed Forces.

Admissions will be conducted through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), while graduates will be commissioned as captains upon completion of their training.

A Technical Working Group comprising regulatory bodies and defence stakeholders has been set up to ensure compliance with required standards and accreditation processes. Admissions are expected to commence by October or November 2026.

The Federal Government described the initiative as a strategic investment in national health security and military readiness, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening both the country’s defence and healthcare systems.