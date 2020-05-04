FG to disinfect schools before reopening

By NewsDesk,

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is set to commence disinfection of schools ahead of possible resumption across the country.

It said that the gradual easing of lockdown directives in several states across the nation would lead to a reopening of schools for pupils and that it was pertinent that all such educational institutions were decontaminated ahead of resumption.

The Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, said that the move was aimed at preparing the education system for schools resumption and protecting learners from the risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the facilities.

Mahmood confirmed the school decontamination exercise to newsmen in Abuja on Monday and revealed that the move would be carried out in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, which he said would facilitate the presentation of adequate data for implementation.

According to the minister, the program would be implemented in all schools across the nation and would be geared towards ensuring a safe resumption environment for Nigerian scholars.

“We are initiating a program of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open because subsequently in the phases (of reopening the lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we start opening the schools,

“So, we will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise”.

Although Mahmood did not disclose when the schools’ disinfection exercise would commence, he reiterated that efforts were ongoing to ensure implementation of the program.