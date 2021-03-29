FG to develop Nassarawa waterfall through public-private partnership

The Federal Government (FG) has pledged to develop the Farin Ruwa waterfall, in Wamba council area of Nassarawa State by constructing the road leading to the waterfall and adding other amenities to attract tourists. This will be done through public, private partnership.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed disclosed this during his visit to the waterfall as part of his two-day tour of Nassarawa State.

The minister, who was accompanied on the tour by the Director General, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura kangiwa and the Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, also said the FG plans addressing critical infrastructural deficits to tourism sites and overcome skill gaps in manpower requirements of the hospitality and tourism industry of the state.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a courtesy visit to the Nassarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, said NIHOTOUR, the nation’s apex public training Institute under his ministry, will offer free training to youths of the state on tour guiding as a way of enhancing the capacity needs of the state tourism industry, and called on private sector investors to partner with both the state and FG to develop the untapped tourism potentials in the state.

On the Lafia Airport, the Minister said, although the facility was originally targeted as cargo airport because of the agrarian nature of Nasarawa State, when completed, NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) would be sent out to airmen to ensure its availability to all aircraft in the world.

He said, “The Lafia Airport with 2.2km length runway is opened to the whole world. The airport is very critical to the economic development of a place; therefore, investing in this project is a very wise one.

“Even now, it is being used skeletally and we believe that with the 2.2km runway, it is adequate to take cargo flight and they have also informed us that they did not rule out passenger schedules.

“Any aircraft in distress around here can locate the airport for safe landing. A 2.2km runway is not small; it can take any plane for flight to anywhere in the world. An airport is very critical to the economic development of a place; therefore investing in this project is a very wise move by the people of Nasarawa State.”

Alhaji lai Muhammed was taken round the state by the Deputy Governor of Nassaraw State, Emmanuel Akabe.