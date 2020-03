FG to close Lagos, Abuja, other airports after coronavirus cases jump

By News Desk

After examining the pattern coronavirus spreads in Nigeria, the Federal Government has concluded plans to shut Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

The apex government’s decision to shut Lagos and Abuja airports, which were major entry ports, came after numbers of confirmed cases increased geometrically from 12 to 22 on Saturday.

According to the government, the closure of international flight operations at the Lagos and Abuja airports are in addition to the three other international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt shut earlier for flight operations.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the closure would last through April 23, adding that emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

He said, “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN); Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN); and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights. Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports”.