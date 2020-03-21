FG to build additional isolation centres amid coronavirus outbreak

By News Desk

Apparently worried by the spread of coronavirus, the Nigerian Government has concluded plans to develop additional isolation centres to curtail the virus from spreading in the country.

Though the country recorded a major milestone after the Italian coronavirus index case was discharged, the government claimed that all provisions must be made available for emergency purposes.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Abuja, noted that every country is scrambling to build isolation centres.

According to him, for COVID-19, every country is scrambling to build isolation centres. China built its own thousand-bed centre in 10 days. That’s them and Nigeria too is working to increase the beds in the isolation centres in Lagos and Abuja.

He explained that “Every country is scrambling for that and we are also doing our own part. We have our own strategies to increase beds and also to sometimes improvise if need be. There is a standard isolation centre going on in Gwagwadala.

“There is one already in Lagos, a very sound one, which was inherited from the Ebola virus epidemic. They are very stable.”

Also, he disclosed that “There are other strategies we are immediately working upon to develop isolation centres if the need arises.

Ehanire revealed that: “We are seriously working on those ones including telling our teaching hospitals to immediately make wards available if the need arises.”

He said there was no country prepared for the outbreak, adding that all nations are only adapting.