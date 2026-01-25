FG to begin 2026 Detty December preparations March

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has announced that the Federal Government will begin preparations for the 2026 edition of Nigeria’s end-of-year festivities, popularly known as Detty December, starting in March.

Musawa said that while last year’s Detty December delivered significant economic and tourism benefits, it also revealed structural challenges that must be addressed to sustain Nigeria’s growing appeal as a global holiday destination.

“The overall impact was positive, especially in terms of tourist inflow and spending,” the minister said. “However, issues such as limited accommodation, inflated service prices, and traffic congestion threatened to undermine the experience.”

“We are currently reviewing the 2025 Detty December. There were more positives than negatives. The main challenges, lack of accommodation and overpricing by vendors, are the key issues we are addressing. Preparations for this year’s festivities will officially begin in March, with proposals going to the Federal Executive Council to coordinate all necessary arrangements for a fantastic season in Lagos.”

Musawa emphasized that while Lagos has become globally synonymous with December tourism, the government plans to expand the festivities to other parts of the country.

“Lagos is now the go-to destination for December tourism worldwide,” she said. “We want to broaden this by creating more activities and content across the country. Events like the Calabar Festival and activities in Enugu, Plateau, and other South East states are examples of areas we hope to showcase more during the coming December.”

The minister also outlined plans to support Lagos and the creative sector through targeted funding and infrastructure development, including an endowment fund to boost creative output.

“The Federal Government must support Lagos more through funding for the creative industry,” Musawa explained. “The endowment fund will help achieve this. We also need more hotels, particularly five-star and high-end options, to accommodate the growing influx of visitors.”

She expressed optimism that ongoing airport upgrades in Lagos would enhance the arrival experience for tourists by the end of the year.

Musawa also stressed that while road and flyover projects aim to ease traffic, unchecked pricing could still undermine Nigeria’s competitiveness.

“The government must ensure fair pricing so that visitors continue to choose Nigeria as their December destination,” she said.