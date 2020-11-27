FG to arrange special intervention fund for Police

Determined to boost the morale of Nigerian Police officers and security, the Federal Government has concluded plans to arrange special intervention funds to aid optimal performances of the law enforcement personnel in the country.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to revamp the security architecture within their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) ahead of the yuletide session.

These were disclosed on Friday during a meeting with Strategic Police Officers (CPs and above) at the Force Headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Addressing the personnel, Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, assured the personnel of the apex government’s commitment towards advancing interest of the Police in the country.

He noted that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning et. al, is evolving special funding interventions to aid optimal performances by the Police.

The minister stated that the fund would be used to provide adequate logistics that could assist the law enforcement agency to meet the operational needs of the Force.

On the security, Adamu, through a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, on Friday, directed the officers to ensure optimal deployment to cover all vulnerable areas toward a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration.

The IGP noted that the meeting was convened to review the general security situation in the country particularly in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protest and deliberate on challenges impinging on effective policing and internal security management concerns in the country.

While commending the officers for the leadership they provided during ENDSARS crisis and for their roles in guaranteeing a stable security order across the country, Adamu assured the citizens of the renewed commitment of the Force towards ensuring their safety and security especially as the Christmas season approaches.