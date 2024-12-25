FG tightens security around Abuja prisons during Christmas celebration

In a bid to avoid any breakdown of law and order, the controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Abuja, Olatubosun Ajibogun, has deployed additional personnel to various custodial centres in the command to ensure maximum security during the Christmas celebration.

Speaking during his visit to Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, Ajibogun said the essence of the visit was to ensure that all custodial centres were secured to avoid any prison break during the yuletide season.

The controller said that there was a need for inmates also to be given proper treatment in line with global best practices, particularly, during the yuletide.

He emphasized that the deployment was to secure the facilities during the yuletide season to ensure water-tight security in the centre.

Ajibogun called on officers to shun all acts inimical to the extant rules guiding correctional practices.

He cautioned officers against trafficking, incitement, laxity, and unprofessional conduct during and after the Christmas celebration.

Ajibogun also urged staff and inmates to ensure strict compliance with rules and give maximum support and cooperation to their officer in charge to maintain peace in the custodial centres.