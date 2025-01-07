FG tighten surveillance around airports amid new virus

Following the rapid spread of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China and other countries, the Nigerian government has strengthened surveillance at major international airports to monitor travelers from nations where the disease has been reported.

The government has also directed major airports to maintain high levels of awareness among travelers visiting or returning from affected areas.

As gathered, the Minister of Health, Muhammad Pate, has directed port health officers to begin screening arriving passengers for any symptoms of the virus.

Although the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is yet to issue a circular on this, especially to airlines, regarding the need to put in place necessary checks on passengers, screenings have commenced at major airports, including the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Speaking on this development, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) issued an advisory yesterday, signed by its Director-General, Jide Idris, stating that it is closely monitoring global developments in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The agency said, “We aim to provide timely, accurate information and guidance to keep the Nigerian public informed and prepared.”

The agency also debunked the rumor circulating about the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), stating that it is false and should be disregarded.

There has been global concern over the spread of HMPV cases in China, as well as increased respiratory infections linked to it in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, particularly during the winter season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, HMPV has an incubation period of three to six days, with symptoms including cough, nasal congestion, fever, and shortness of breath.

The virus has also been linked to severe respiratory illnesses, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which can be life-threatening, especially in vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, and people with underlying health conditions.