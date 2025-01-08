FG, telecom firms meet over tariff hike

Determined to mediate between Nigerians and the telecom firm owners over tariff hike, the Federal Government and the operators have started discussions on fixing a suitable tariff price for both parties across the country.

The Federal Government delegation at the meeting was said to have been led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, while the major telecom operators were said to be present during the deliberation.

Key government agencies, such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), are also participating.

As gathered, representatives of the MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Globacom, and 9Mobile, were present at the meeting, which began on Wednesday to address the demands of the telecom firm and respond to the concerns raised by Nigerians who were their customers in the country.

Before the meeting, telecom operators have recently lobbied for a tariff adjustment, citing economic pressures arising from the removal of the petrol subsidy and the devaluation of the naira.

Despite these requests, the government, through the NCC, has emphasized that current regulations—based on the 2013 tariff price floor—still provide avenues for operators to manage costs without immediate tariff increases.