FG team, U.S. lawmaker meet over alleged Christians persecution

Hours after arriving Washington, D.C, United States, the Federal Government security team have begun engaging with US senior government officials and lawmakers to further educate them on the pattern of security challenges confronting the nation and efforts made to end the crisis since assuming office in 2023.

The Federal Government delegation which include senior security, diplomatic, and justice officials started their engagement with the US officials meeting U.S. Congressman, Riley Moore, explaining to him why the President Bola Tinubu’s administration could not immediately put a stop to the security challenges that had persisted for over a decade.

At the meeting held yesterday, the Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, explained to the US lawmaker that the security challenges had no religious coloration as againt the information available to the US government that Christians were major target of the gunmen and prospects for deeper security cooperation between the countries.

Others officials at the meeting were the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi, Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. E.A.P. Undiendeye, and top officials from the Office of the NSA and the Nigerian Embassy in Washington.

The engagement provided an opportunity for “frank, honest, and productive” dialogue on counterterrorism challenges, security assistance, and the protection of vulnerable communities.

Nigerian officials outlined the government’s concerns and difficulties in addressing widespread violence involving extremist groups and criminal networks across the country.

Congressman Moore stated that the United States remains committed to collaborating with Nigeria but insisted on seeing “tangible steps” to protect Christian communities, who he said continue to face persecution, displacement, and deadly attacks.

He emphasised that the U.S. would not tolerate ongoing violence against Christians or other forms of religious persecution, echoing President Donald Trump’s tough stance on the issue.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants,” Moore said, noting that Christian populations in the Northeast and Middle Belt remain particularly vulnerable.

He added that the Nigerian government has an opportunity to strengthen its relationship with the United States by embracing enhanced coordination in the fight against extremist groups.

The Congressman pledged to continue monitoring developments while urging Nigeria to accept the “open hand of cooperation” offered by the U.S. to end bloodshed and dismantle terrorist networks.