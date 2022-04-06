FG tasks Nigeria Customs on discipline, transparency

Following the promotion of 3,466 general duty and support staff officers, the Federal Government has tasked the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS) particularly the newly promoted officers on the need to imbibe discipline and transparency in the discharge of their duties.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Chairman, Zainab Ahmed stated that the importance of discipline and engendering a work ethics based on transparency and an all-encompassing reward system would foster vital development in the country specifically in the areas of tackling security and immigration challenges.

Through a statement issued on Yesterday in Abuja by NCS Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, the minister said that the promotions were approved on March 29 during the board’s 54th regular meeting, noting that it was done as part of the measures to boost morale of officers for their immense efforts.

She commended the Management of NCS for breaking new grounds in trade facilitation and revenue generation in 2021, urging all newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in achieving the goals of the service in 2022.

According to Ahmed, Comptroller Officers promoted include: SA Bomoi, AA Anthony, BO Olumo, CK Niagwan, MM Tilleygyado, MC Ugbagu, CD Wada, A Bako, AM Adegbite, KI Adesola , NP Umoh, OO Orbih and RC Nwankwo.

She further said that officers whose promotion had Jan. 1, 2021 as their effective date are 31 Deputy Comptroller elevated to Comptroller of Customs (GD), and three Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs (SS) amongst others.

