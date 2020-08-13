FG targets job creation through infrastructural projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to spend more on infrastructure across the country, stressing that the government focus would be on projects delivered by local contractors and technology that create jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

He explained that the need to support local contractors, engineers, and project consultants across the country necessitated the planned spending on infrastructures across the country.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Thursday, Buhari said his administration would stop at nothing in creating enabling environment and put right policies in place to encourage local professionals.

The President said that the iconic 17-storey building, known as the Nigerian Content Tower, with the full complements of a 10MW Power Plant and 1000-seater Conference Center, reflects his administration’s drive to provide infrastructure across the country to attract investments, create jobs and eradicate poverty.

‘‘With the commissioning of this project, I want to highlight that we have put in place a landmark of reference in the Niger Delta to reflect long-lasting legacies that signpost the years of oil and gas exploitation and I assure you that there is more to come,’’ he said.

President Buahri also used the occasion to express his delight that thousands of direct and indirect jobs were created during the execution of the project in addition to the various business opportunities.

‘‘This commissioning brings to the fore the importance of local content in all activities of our national life, especially with the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘I believe strongly in local production and patronage of our goods and services as one of the surest ways to empower our citizens and give them viable opportunities to excel in their chosen professions and business endeavors.

‘‘That is why two of the Executive Orders issued under our government are related to enforcing local content in public procurement and contracts to further replicate the successes being realized in the oil and gas industry.

‘‘Local Content and Self Reliance are key principles of the recently approved 2.3 trillion Naira National Economic Sustainability Plan. The plan is aimed at the promotion of local production, local services, local innovation, and the use of local materials,’’ he said.