Health

FG targets foreign exchange earnings, others from new medical facilities

By Caleb Ijioma

The federal government through its projects and financial intervention in the healthcare sector has said its aim is to conserve the country’s foreign reserves, increase employment and provide world-class healthcare facilities that would attract foreign earnings into the country. 

The Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, one of the beneficiaries of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Healthcare Sector Intervention Fund, duchess international hospital, today,  disclosed that the hospital and many other beneficiaries will make the country a destination for medical tourists and will also ensure affordable and standard healthcare for Nigerians.

