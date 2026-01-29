FG targets food security through NGO, private Sector Partnerships

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the private sector as part of efforts to enhance food security, stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty across the country.

The government noted that closer collaboration with development partners and private investors is essential to tackling food production challenges, strengthening supply chains, and building a more resilient economy.

It emphasized that leveraging the expertise, innovation, and resources of these stakeholders would accelerate agricultural productivity, support enterprise development, and expand livelihood opportunities for Nigerians.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, stated this on Thursday in Calabar during the distribution of farm inputs to farmers in Cross River State.

Represented by Bassey Iwara, Director of Agribusiness and Market Development in the ministry, the minister said the present administration has demonstrated the political will to transform the agricultural sector.

He added that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is implementing various economic reforms to boost productive capacity, create jobs, and reduce the cost of living.

Kyari further noted that emergency responses and targeted humanitarian interventions have been introduced to mitigate the food crisis in the country.

“Consequently, the ministry has rolled out several programmes and projects to address some of the challenges faced by farmers and to make food available, accessible, and affordable to all Nigerians,” he said.

“The ministry has also developed short-term plans and support mechanisms to make essential farm inputs more affordable and accessible to farmers through a transparent and accountable process,” he added.

“Our foremost concern is facilitating access to agro-inputs and basic farm machinery for small-scale farmers who are constrained by the high market cost of these essential resources and require assistance,” he stated.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Ekori Nsan, said the present administration has been putting smiles on the faces of farmers regardless of scale. He urged beneficiaries to use the inputs strictly for their intended purposes.

“The era of ‘collect and sell’ or dumping these items is over. A follow-up mechanism has been put in place, and it would be unfortunate for us to hear contrary reports,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Asuquo Asuquo commended the government for providing the inputs, describing the intervention as timely support for farmers.