FG targets economic boost through 2022 Global tourism conference

As part of its plans to harness potentials embedded in tourism and hasten it’s recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,

the Federal Government has concluded plans to host the 2022 Global Tourism Conference, to attract investors into the country.

It said that the event would go a long way to proffer solutions to challenges affecting the tourism sector and that it would boost the economy of Nigeria.

The apex government stated that the conference, scheduled to hold at the National Theatre, from November 14th to 16th, 2022, would help the country regain its tourism potentials as it would afford tourist the opportunity to explore during the two days event.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that the conference will create employment opportunities and improve the economy of the country.

Mohammed said that hosting this conference shows the recognition of the role that the country is playing in the industry as Nigeria has become the hub and catalyst for its growth.

The information minister hinted that the conference would reposition the nation’s creative industry, which was contributing two per cent to the Gross Domestic Product.

Meanwhile, he said that the National Theatre would be a signature cluster after its renovation and that it would be an international standard.

He said: “The World Tourism Organisation sees the bigger picture of the country as we are making a lot of strides in our cultural tourism -when you look at our music, fashion and film – that speaks a lot.

“This conference would be showcasing film, fashion and music which would open the industry to the wider global stage,” he said.

He further emphasized that hosting the conference at the National Theatre is strategic as it would be showcasing the newly renovated facility to the world and it would be a signature cluster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

